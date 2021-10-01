Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

