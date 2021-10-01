Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $94,652,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

