Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 263.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.