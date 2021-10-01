Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 4.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 76,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,057,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

