NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Up 3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 4,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,802,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

