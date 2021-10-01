Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 681.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SELF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
