Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 681.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SELF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.