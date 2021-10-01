Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,843 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $16.82.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

