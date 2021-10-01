Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 740,827 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,963,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 182.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.