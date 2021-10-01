Reviewing TELUS (NYSE:TU) & Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

TELUS (NYSE:TU) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 7.63% 9.58% 3.07% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

This table compares TELUS and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $11.54 billion 2.58 $901.03 million $0.79 27.80 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.43 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TELUS and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS currently has a consensus target price of $29.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. Given TELUS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Volatility and Risk

TELUS has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS beats Cellcom Israel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

