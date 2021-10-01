Financial Review: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $3.61 billion 7.74 -$1.69 billion ($2.12) -17.26 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Las Vegas Sands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 5 0 2.42 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus price target of $54.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.75%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -32.53% -35.02% -5.72% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Las Vegas Sands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

