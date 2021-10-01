Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
