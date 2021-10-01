Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

