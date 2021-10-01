Reviewing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -89.38% -15.26% -12.68% Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12%

62.4% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Safe-T Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million 153.71 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -79.59 Safe-T Group $4.89 million 6.68 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Safe-T Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 1 14 14 0 2.45 Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snowflake currently has a consensus target price of $301.24, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Safe-T Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Snowflake.

Summary

Snowflake beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

