Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DPSI opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.91. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

