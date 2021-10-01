Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

