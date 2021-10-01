Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

