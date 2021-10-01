Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.