National Bank Financial Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

AETUF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

