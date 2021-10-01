National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post $414.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.39 million and the lowest is $394.47 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,397,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.52 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

