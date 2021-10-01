UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

