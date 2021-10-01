SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With improvement in air-travel demand, SkyWest carried 40.7% more passengers in the first six months of 2021 compared with the year-ago level. As a result, passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) expanded 960 percentage points to 67.6% in the first half of 2021. SkyWest's sound liquidity position is encouraging. The carrier's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) increased 6.3% year over year in the second quarter. However, a spike in coronavirus cases, induced by the highly contagious Delta variant, hurt the airline’s bookings and increased cancellations. This is likely to reflect in its third-quarter results. Additionally, rising maintenance expenses (up 40.2% in the first half of 2021) and increase in aircraft fuel costs (up 39.7% in the first half of 2021) might weigh on SkyWest’s bottom line.”

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

