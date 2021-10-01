Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to “Buy”

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “
SRCE stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $51.01.
In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.