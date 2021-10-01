Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to “Buy”

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

SRCE stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

