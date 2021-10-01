Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 303,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

