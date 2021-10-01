Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head to Head Analysis

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Rafael.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 34.93% 4.29% 3.21% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 23.86 $79.79 million $1.44 43.91 Rafael $4.91 million 110.87 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.