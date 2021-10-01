Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head to Head Analysis

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Terreno Realty
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Rafael
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Terreno Realty and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Terreno Realty
|34.93%
|4.29%
|3.21%
|Rafael
|-414.17%
|-4.52%
|-4.31%
Volatility and Risk
Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Terreno Realty and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Terreno Realty
|$186.88 million
|23.86
|$79.79 million
|$1.44
|43.91
|Rafael
|$4.91 million
|110.87
|-$10.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.
Summary
Terreno Realty beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.