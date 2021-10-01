Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

THO stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

