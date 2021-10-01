AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

