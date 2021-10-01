TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.07.

TA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

