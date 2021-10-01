Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIOX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

