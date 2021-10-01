Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.47.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

