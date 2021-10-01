BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Financial Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41% Energous -7,172.61% -94.07% -84.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.40 N/A N/A N/A Energous $330,000.00 396.30 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -2.74

BrewBilt Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company was founded by Michael Aaron Leabman on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

