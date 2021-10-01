Reviewing VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Volatility and Risk

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and Hercules Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.70 $227.26 million $1.39 11.95

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92%

Summary

Hercules Capital beats VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.