Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of WLK opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

