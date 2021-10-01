Critical Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ark Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.52 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

