J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

JSAIY opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.