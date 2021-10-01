Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

