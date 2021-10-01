Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the August 31st total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

