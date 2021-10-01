Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

