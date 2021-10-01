HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

