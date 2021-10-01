Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $973.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.