Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

