Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.96 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

