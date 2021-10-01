Head-To-Head Analysis: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) vs. Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Howden Joinery Group pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swire Pacific pays out -67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Swire Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Swire Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $1.99 billion 3.88 $189.52 million $1.27 40.94 Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.23 -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -17.41

Howden Joinery Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howden Joinery Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Howden Joinery Group and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Swire Pacific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

