$156.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post sales of $156.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $157.01 million. Cars.com reported sales of $144.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $623.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

