Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SCFLF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

