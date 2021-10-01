Societe Generale Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC cut Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.38.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $275.30 on Tuesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $259.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.79.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

