Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.