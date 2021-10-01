CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

ACB stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

