Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

