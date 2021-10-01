Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.17. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

