Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.78. Ready Capital shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 576 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

