Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 57,500 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

